No electricity for four hours on average in villages

A total of six companies supply electricity in the country. Of the 42.2 million consumers of electricity in the country, around 33 million are under the REB. They use 58 per cent of the total electricity generated in the country a day.

Officials of the company say the supply deficit is between 500 to 850 MW. As a result, they have to carry out power outages for three to five hours a day.

Parvin Sultana, a resident of Laxmiganj union in Netrokona sadar upazila, said that power goes out even seven to eight times a day in her area. The power outage usually lasts for half an hour to an hour each time. Power goes out even during sehri and iftar as well.

Nandan Sarker, a farmer from Dhobaura police station area in Mymensingh, said, “We get electricity for only two hours a day in our village. On some days, the power outage lasts for five hours in the night.