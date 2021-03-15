No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a statement on Monday said there is no risk of testing Covid-19 positive as a result of taking the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

It comes after some public figures revealed they tested positive despite taking their first dose of the vaccine.

Disaster Management and Relief secretary Md Mohsin tested positive for Covid-19 twelve days after receiving his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is being rolled out in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh national hockey team coach Mahbub Harun tested positive with 65 per cent infection in lungs within a week of taking his first dose of the vaccine.

Renowned film director Kazi Hayat and his wife also tested positive within just six days of receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

These prominent cases combined with the current upswing in infections as well as deaths to fuel questions over the efficacy of the vaccine – to the point that some began to link testing positive to having taken the vaccine.