No trace of abducted Sufiul, Tk 430m ransom demanded

UN official and Bangladeshi citizen AKM Sufiul Anam, who has been abducted in Yemen, couldn't be traced in three weeks.

There is no information till now as to whether he is alive. Over Tk 430 million has been demanded as ransom, Safiul's two colleagues have said.

Five UN officials including Sufiul were abducted on 11 February. The four others are Yemeni citizens.

Former UN officer Sufiul has been working at the UN for 20 years. He was working as UN security officer in Yemen. Sufiul Anam, who is over 60, joined the UN 20 years ago and was likely to retire soon.

Sufiul's family declined to talk with the media. Two UN high officials talked to Prothom Alo on Thursday night. On behalf of Sufiul's family, the officials disclosed certain information.