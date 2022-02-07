NOAB wants assistance for newspapers

The newspaper industry has already become weak in the era of digital media and the global coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the crisis. The industry is witnessing its worst crisis in history. Newspapers do not receive any special facilities despite being a special service. It is difficult for newspapers to survive in such a situation without assistance from the government.

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) made this observation at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at the latter’s office in Dhaka on Sunday.