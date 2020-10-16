None will remain hungry: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday asserted that not a single person in the country will remain hungry as her government has attached top most priority to increasing food production to ensure food security for all.
“Our country is very small in terms of its land size while our current population is 165 million or around 170 million. The most important thing is to ensure food security for such a huge population,” she said while inaugurating an international seminar on World Food Day-2020.
Keeping that in mind, she said, the government has been implementing various measures taken by her government to keep continuing the hike in food production to ensure food security for the huge population.
The prime minister said that her government would continue giving foods free of cost to the distressed people and none will remain hungry in the country.
“We have been working to ensure food security for all. We have been reaching foods to the people and giving foods free of cost to the distressed people so that not a single person in the country remains hungry,” she added.
The prime minister urged the global leaders to build a world free from hunger, saying, “Let us make efforts in unison to build a world free from hunger.”
She said her government has been working to build a developed and prosperous country free from hunger and poverty envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The PM got connected with the seminar from her official Ganabhaban residence here while others joined it from the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka through a video conference.
The agriculture ministry organised the function.
Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, presided over the function while food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, and parliamentary committee chairman of the agriculture ministry Matia Chowdhury, MP, spoke on the occasion.
Recorded speech of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) director general Qu Dongyu was played at the function while newly appointed agriculture secretary Mesbaul Hasan gave the welcome address.
A video documentary in respect to the “food heroes” (farmers) of Bangladesh was screened at the function.
The World Food Day is being observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world with the theme “Grow, nourish, sustain together. Our actions are our future.”