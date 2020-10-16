None will remain hungry: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday asserted that not a single person in the country will remain hungry as her government has attached top most priority to increasing food production to ensure food security for all.

“Our country is very small in terms of its land size while our current population is 165 million or around 170 million. The most important thing is to ensure food security for such a huge population,” she said while inaugurating an international seminar on World Food Day-2020.

Keeping that in mind, she said, the government has been implementing various measures taken by her government to keep continuing the hike in food production to ensure food security for the huge population.