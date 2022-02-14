Not embarrassed at all: CEC Nurul Huda

CEC Nurul Huda made the remarks while replying to quires of newsmen during the last press conference of his time at the election commission at the EC office in Dhaka on Monday.
Monday, 14 February 2022, is the last day of Nurul Huda-led election commission.
Though election commissioners Md Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam were present at the press conference, election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar skipped the briefing.
Election commissioner Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury were also not present as he contracted coronavirus.
CEC Nurul Huda said Mahbub Talukdar informed the EC secretary that he would not attend the press conference.
Mahbub Talukdar briefed the newspersons in front of his office after the press conference of the CEC.