Novelist Rabeya Khatun no more

Eminent novelist Rabeya Khatun passed away on Sunday evening at her Banani residence.

She was 86.

Rabeya Khatun breathed her last at 5:00pm after suffering from multiple old-age complications for a long time, Channel I’s programme department general manager Amirul Islam told Prothom Alo.

Rabeya Khatun’s two sons Faridur Reza Sagar and Forhadur Reza Probal are currently abroad. She will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard on Monday afternoon.