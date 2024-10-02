8 more die of dengue in a day

Eight more dengue patients died and 1,017 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till this morning.

"During the period, 391 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 216 in Dhaka division, 76 in Barishal, 150 in Chattogram, 92 in Khulna, 24 in Mymensingh and 33 in Rajshahi," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 33,099 while 174 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.