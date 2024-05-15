Appellate Division stays HC verdict on solitary confinement

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stayed till 25 August the High Court judgment that barred keeping people convicted and sentenced to death in condemned cells until their death sentences are finalised through disposal of all their appeals.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after holding hearing on a state plea and asked to file a civil petition with the apex court regular bench within this time.

“High Court came up with its judgment on 13 May with some directions and observations. There would be a scope for contempt petition as per existing rules if these directions are not stayed. We had raised a couple of legal questions regarding the High Court judgment. We would file civil petition right after receiving the full text of the High Court judgment,” Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said.