Free, fair polls held only during AL govt, PM Hasina tells BBC

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina in an exclusive interview with the BBC during her stay in the UK to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said that she had struggled to establish the democratic process and free fair elections in Bangladesh, and that free and fair election was only held during the Awami League regime.

“Of course, it is my struggle to establish democratic system and free fair elections-- only during the Awami League time you can see free fair elections,” she said while replying to a question of BBC journalist Laura Kunessberg regarding her government’s commitment to make the next election free and fair.

During the interview that was aired on Sunday, the prime minister said that many people can lodge complaints about disappearances, but you have to judge how true these.