Bangladesh among top ten producers of 22 agri products

Bangladesh has been ranked among the top ten countries in the production of 22 agricultural products, including rice, lentils, potatoes, onions, tea, and various fruits.

Over the past decade, Bangladesh has made a fresh entrance into the top list of producers of some vegetable products, such as pumpkin, cauliflower, and others.

The rankings have been prepared on the basis of a comprehensive analysis of country-wise agricultural production statistics by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The report was updated in March, with the data of 2021.

Despite being the 94th largest country in terms of area, Bangladesh now holds the 14th position globally for production of primary crop commodities. China, India, and the United States acquired the top spots in the list. Bangladesh fared well in terms of agricultural production.