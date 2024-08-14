Decision to try killings during students-people movement at ICT: Asif Nazrul
The interim government has decided to conduct trial at the International Crimes Tribunal of the killings took place during the students-people movement in July and first week of August.
The government also has taken an initiative to run investigation into these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations.
Law, judiciary and parliamentary affairs advisor Asif Nazrul said these at a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Asif Nazrul said the trial of the killings occurred during the students-people movement between 1 July and 5 August will take place at the International Crimes Tribunal.
At the same time, false and harassing cases filed in Dhaka centering the movement will be withdrawn by tomorrow, Thursday, he said adding the remaining lawsuits will be disposed of by 31 August.