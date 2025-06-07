Main Eid congregation held at the National Eidgah

The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation (jamaat) has been held at the National Eidgah. The first Eid congregation began at 7:30 am today, Saturday.

After the prayer, a special supplication (munajat) was offered, seeking peace, prosperity, and good health for the people of the country.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, members of the advisory council, justices of the Supreme Court and High Court Division, political leaders, senior government officials, diplomats from various Muslim countries, and thousands of people from all walks of life offered prayers at the National Eidgah.

The Eid congregation was led by Hafiz Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek Imam, the ‘khatib’ of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Muhammad Habibur Rahman, the muezzin of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, served as the Qari.