Eid-ul-Azha
Main Eid congregation held at the National Eidgah
The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation (jamaat) has been held at the National Eidgah. The first Eid congregation began at 7:30 am today, Saturday.
After the prayer, a special supplication (munajat) was offered, seeking peace, prosperity, and good health for the people of the country.
Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, members of the advisory council, justices of the Supreme Court and High Court Division, political leaders, senior government officials, diplomats from various Muslim countries, and thousands of people from all walks of life offered prayers at the National Eidgah.
The Eid congregation was led by Hafiz Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek Imam, the ‘khatib’ of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Muhammad Habibur Rahman, the muezzin of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, served as the Qari.
Devotees began arriving at the National Eidgah to offer the Eid prayers from around 6:30 am in the morning. There was a long queue of people in front of the main gate of the Eidgah. They entered the Eidgah in an orderly manner.
People from all walks of life, regardless of class, profession, or financial status, stood side by side to offer prayers. Md Chhayar Uddin, a resident of Jatrabari who came to offer prayers, told Prothom Alo, “It was my first time at the national eidgah. It was amazing to offer prayers alongside everyone.”
After the prayer, a khutbah (sermon) was delivered, followed by a supplication (munajat) seeking peace, prosperity, and good health of the people of the country.
Additionally, special prayers were made for peace in Palestine and the entire Muslim community across the earth.
This year, arrangements were made for around 35,000 worshippers to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah ground. Separate prayer facilities were also provided for women. To ensure adequate security, police, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies were on high alert.
Earlier, Dhaka South City Corporation had announced that a large canopy had been constructed at the National Eidgah to accommodate around 35,000 worshippers. A special VIP block was arranged to allow 250 people to offer prayers together.