NSU graft case accused Hilali found

Amin Mohammad Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing, who went missing from capital’s Uttara, has been found. Some unidentified people left him at Tentultala area in Hemayetpur of Savar at around 10.45pm on Sunday night, his brother Rafiqul Isam Hilali told Prothom Alo.

Amin Mohammad Hilali is an accused in the graft case filed over purchasing land for North South University (NSU) campus.