NSU graft case accused Hilali found

Rafiqul Islam Hilali said, his brother Amin Mohammad Hilali contacted from an auto-rickshaw driver’s cell phone. He has informed Uttara West Police Station about this and a team from the police station was going to Hemayetpur. Savar Police station has been informed too.
Rafiqul Islam said, his brother Amin Mohammad Hilali left home for his office at Uttara Sector-13 at around 8.00pm on last Friday. Before leaving the house, he had phoned his driver and instructed him to come to his office after 10 to 15 minutes.
He had been missing since then. In this connection, Rafiqul Islam Hilali filed a GD with Uttara West Police Station on Friday night.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Rafiqul Islam Hilali urged the government to find his brother, at a press conference at Sagor-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporter’s Unity.
Anti-Corruption Commission lodged the case on last 5 May under charges of laundering more than Tk 3.03 billion in the name of purchasing land for NSU campus. He is the sixth accused of the case filed against six people including four trustees of the university.
Amin Mohammad Hilali is the sixth accused of the case filed against six people including four trustees of the university.