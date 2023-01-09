Decision on retail power tariff likely by 30 January

The decision on retail power tariff is likely to be announced by 30 January, reports UNB.

"We want to announce the commission's decision by 30 January," said Abdul Jalil, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), while making his concluding remarks at the end of the public hearing on the proposals of the distribution entities to raise power tariff at the retail level.

Other members of the commission were present on the occasion.

The four-year tenure of the chairman and some other members of the regulatory body is scheduled to expire on 30 January.

Earlier, the technical evaluation committee (TEC) of BERC recommended raising the weighted average tariff of electricity by 15.43 per cent at the retail level against the demand of the distribution companies for hiking it by about 20 per cent.