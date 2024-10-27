Corrupt businessmen to face action, business to be active: Asif Mahmud

Adviser for the ministries of youth and sports as well as labour and employment, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has stated that legal action will be taken against corrupt businessmen.

However, the government will ensure that the business keeps running. After all, the livelihood of many people are linked to the businesses. And this government has no bias towards anyone.

As an example, the labour adviser said that the lives of 70,000 officials and employees are involved with BEXIMCO. That means the lives of 70,000 families are involved there. The government is helping to keep that business establishment running, and has made arrangements to provide them with loans.