Corrupt businessmen to face action, business to be active: Asif Mahmud
Adviser for the ministries of youth and sports as well as labour and employment, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has stated that legal action will be taken against corrupt businessmen.
However, the government will ensure that the business keeps running. After all, the livelihood of many people are linked to the businesses. And this government has no bias towards anyone.
As an example, the labour adviser said that the lives of 70,000 officials and employees are involved with BEXIMCO. That means the lives of 70,000 families are involved there. The government is helping to keep that business establishment running, and has made arrangements to provide them with loans.
Asif Mahmud said these while speaking as the chief guest at a consumer rights conference on Saturday morning. Conscious Consumers Society (CCS) organised the daylong conference at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University.
Mentioning that there is difference between individual corruption and a business establishment, adviser Asif Mahmud said, “We will bring those who committed crimes using their businesses and who siphoned off money through their government connections, to trial. But the government is helping to keep the business companies active”
If the youth want to collect produce directly from the farmers or the producers and deliver them to the consumers, the government will provide them with all the necessary assistance, stated the adviser.
Complaining that there is a lack of effort in following government directives at the field level, adviser Asif Mahmud warned the government officials, “Do not resort to bribery and lobbying for transfers, promotions or postings. Work for public welfare. If your good deeds are reflected, you’ll naturally receive bigger responsibilities.”
Speaking as the special guest of the event, secretary of the commerce ministry Mohammad Selim Uddin said to the businessmen, “The syndicates will be broken. Operate your businesses based on fairness with limited profit.”
“Do not try to pick people’s pockets by making huge profits. Taxes on many produces have been cut down but there’s no reflection of that in the market. Change your ways, otherwise strict measures will be taken,” he added.
Speaking as the special guest, secretary of the labour and employment ministry AHM Shafiquzzaman said there is corruption on every single level of the business sector. If the price of any item is hiked from the government level, it is implemented immediately. But when the prices are reduced, that does not go into effect in the market even in 15 days. There’s not even a single product in the market that does not have a fake copy, he added.
