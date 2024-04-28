PM returns home from Bangkok Monday
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will return home from Bangkok tomorrow wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.
"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to depart Bangkok tomorrow morning (local time)," PM's Press Wing sources said.
Sheikh Hasina arrived here on 24 April afternoon on a both bilateral and multilateral visit on the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
On her arrival, a red carpet was rolled out to accord warm reception to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, where she was also given a guard of honour. A 19-round gun-fire at the Don Mueang International Airport here to herald her arrival at Bangkok.
Sheikh Hasina described this visit is part of broader focus on the "neighbourhood" policy, as it has provided an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further renew the momentum in the bilateral relations.
She also said that this visit will go a long way in deepening the relations between the two countries.
In the luncheon meeting hosted by the Thai premier, Sheikh Hasina said that she firmly believes this visit would provide the much-needed impetus to the bilateral relations to its full potential.
"This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries. We need to sustain the renewed momentum in our relationship for the mutual benefit of our people and countries in the days ahead," she added.
During her visit on 26 April, the Bangladesh prime minister held bilateral talks with Thai prime minister Thavisin at the Government House (the Premier's Office) where five bilateral documents were inked to boost bilateral ties between the Southeast Asian and South Asian countries.
The documents -- an agreement, three memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) - were signed in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
The documents are agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.
Sheikh Hasina also joined an official luncheon at the Government House hosted by her Thai counterpart.
On her arrival at the Government House, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building there as a red carpet was rolled out.
On 25 April, prime minister Sheikh Hasina attended the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and delivered address where she made call to all world leaders to stop wars, attack and aggression and say "no" to wars, as the precondition for sustainable development is lasting peace and security.
She also laid emphasis on settling regional disputes and tension through dialogue and said dialogue can bring peace.
Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjabana also called on the prime minister at the UNESCAP conference venue.
At the same day, the prime minister paid a courtesy call on the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace.