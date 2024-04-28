PM returns home from Bangkok Monday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will return home from Bangkok tomorrow wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to depart Bangkok tomorrow morning (local time)," PM's Press Wing sources said.

Sheikh Hasina arrived here on 24 April afternoon on a both bilateral and multilateral visit on the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

On her arrival, a red carpet was rolled out to accord warm reception to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, where she was also given a guard of honour. A 19-round gun-fire at the Don Mueang International Airport here to herald her arrival at Bangkok.

Sheikh Hasina described this visit is part of broader focus on the "neighbourhood" policy, as it has provided an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further renew the momentum in the bilateral relations.