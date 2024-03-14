None of 32 burned people out of danger: Health minister

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has said those who received burn injuries from leakage of a gas cylinder and have been undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute are not out of danger.

He made the remark at a press conference at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital on Thursday.

A total of 36 people received burn injuries at Telirchala area in Kaliakair of Gazipur on Wednesday evening.