None of 32 burned people out of danger: Health minister
Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has said those who received burn injuries from leakage of a gas cylinder and have been undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute are not out of danger.
He made the remark at a press conference at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital on Thursday.
A total of 36 people received burn injuries at Telirchala area in Kaliakair of Gazipur on Wednesday evening.
The health minister said 32 burned people are admitted to the hospital. Of the burned, seven are 10-year-old. Six people are between 11 to 18 years of age.
If the children are burned 10 per cent of their body, it is considered critical. Of the burned, 16 people have been burned over 50 per cent. Over ten people have been burned over 90 per cent. The condition of all of the burned people is critical. The wind-pipes of all have been burned.
Samanta Lal Sen said the prime minister phoned him yesterday. "The prime minister asked me to make the highest efforts to recover the burned people," the health minister added.
Locals and police sources said a trader named Shafiqul had rented land near a factory at Telirchara area of the upazila and has built a colony there and rented out. As the gas of a cylinder ran out at the house, Shafiqul himself bought a cylinder from a nearby shop.
As he was setting the cylinder, a fire broke out from a stove after the key of the cylinder opened.
At that time, Shafiqul threw the cylinder. The curious men, women and children caught fire. At least 32 people were burned.