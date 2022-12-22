NHRC condemns janaza attendance with handcuffs, leg irons

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has called for action against the officials for whom a BNP leader had to attend his mother's janaza with handcuffs and leg irons in Gazipur.

The commission also condemned the incident through a press release on Thursday, reports UNB.

According to media reports, BNP leader Ali Azam was released on parole for three hours on 20 December and was allowed to attend his mother's Namaz-e-janaza.