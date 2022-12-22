NHRC condemns janaza attendance with handcuffs, leg irons

However, he was handcuffed and shackled throughout the parole period that sparked criticism across the country.
The commission thinks that taking a prisoner to his mother's funeral with handcuffs and leg irons after being released on parole is not only inhumane but also against the constitution and fundamental human rights of Bangladesh.
Besides, the directive of the High Court regarding handcuffing an accused was not followed in this case, it said.
In order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the Commission urged the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in the incident.