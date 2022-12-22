Bangladesh

NHRC condemns janaza attendance with handcuffs, leg irons

Prothom Alo English Desk
Gazipur BNP leader Ali Azam was released on parole for three hours on 20 December to attend his mother's Namaz-e-janaza.Collected

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has called for action against the officials for whom a BNP leader had to attend his mother's janaza with handcuffs and leg irons in Gazipur.

The commission also condemned the incident through a press release on Thursday, reports UNB.

According to media reports, BNP leader Ali Azam was released on parole for three hours on 20 December and was allowed to attend his mother's Namaz-e-janaza.

However, he was handcuffed and shackled throughout the parole period that sparked criticism across the country.

The commission thinks that taking a prisoner to his mother's funeral with handcuffs and leg irons after being released on parole is not only inhumane but also against the constitution and fundamental human rights of Bangladesh.

Besides, the directive of the High Court regarding handcuffing an accused was not followed in this case, it said.

In order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the Commission urged the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in the incident.

