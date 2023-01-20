Report of HRW on APBn is baseless: Home Minister

Referring to the criminal activities of the sheltered Rohingya people in Bangladesh, the minister said they generally fight among themselves (Rohingya people) with firearms dividing into several sub-groups.

“Rohingya cut the barbed wire fence and go to Myanmar to smuggle yaba. They have recently brutally killed a DGFI official in the Tambru camp. A shootout was also taken place there yesterday, Wednesday. They set fire on dwelling houses,” he added.

Terming the Rohingya ‘malignant tumour’ for Bangladesh, the home minister said, “They came here (Bangladesh) leaving behind everything in Myanmar...Now they can do anything being allured.”