BFIU prepares to recover Tk 150b from seized accounts

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has taken steps to initiate legal proceedings to recover Tk 150 billion allegedly accumulated through suspicious transactions and money laundering.

Over 350 accounts, belonging to prominent figures, including former ministers, MPs, and influential businessmen, have been frozen since the interim government took office on 8 August.

The seized accounts include those linked to major business conglomerates as well as prominent individuals.

The action was taken under orders from the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department, and the BFIU.