Political parties must move away from ‘my people, your people’ culture: Asif Nazrul

Claiming to have received phone calls from two major parties regarding the transfer of two police officials recently, law adviser Asif Nazrul has urged political parties to get out of such practices within the administration.

He said, “BNP and Jamaat must move away from the ‘my people, your people’ culture. The NCP and smaller parties must also break free from it. The smaller or emerging parties are not immune to this disease either.”

Asif Nazrul made these remarks at a roundtable titled 'Reforming Bangladesh Police: Challenges and the Way Forward', held at 11:00 am today, Saturday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital.

The roundtable was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association. The event began with welcome remarks from the Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman.