'Third Bengal' can open new doors for history research

History research has become difficult in the prevailing political circumstances of Bangladesh or India. Bengalis from Bangladesh and West Bengal are going to various countries around the world for higher studies. It is there that they are able to research on various facets of history which they cannot do in their own countries.

Terming this new area for Bengalis overseas as the 'third Bengal', historian Dipesh Chakrabarty said that this has opened news doors for discussion and research on history.