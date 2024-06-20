No further time extensions for ex-IGP Benazir: ACC
No additional time will be granted to former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family to appear before the commission for an ongoing investigation.
Khurshid Alam Khan, the lawyer of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), made the announcement while talking to the media on the Supreme Court premises on Thursday.
Later, he told Prothom Alo, “As per the law, Benazir and his family will get no more time from the ACC. An enquiry is underway against his family, regarding the allegations of acquiring illegal wealth beyond the declared income. The commission, if it feels necessary, would file a case against him.”
The ACC summoned Benazir Ahmed, along with his wife and children, for questioning on 28 May. Benazir was asked to appear at the ACC on June 6, while his wife and children on 9 June, to provide their statements regarding the allegations.
In further development, an application was submitted to ACC on 5 June, seeking a 15-day time for Benazir to appear before the enquiry committee.
The ACC did not clarify who filed the application on behalf of Benazir. However, ACC commissioner Jahurul Haque briefed the media that they will grant them time as per the law.