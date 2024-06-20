No further time extensions for ex-IGP Benazir: ACC 

Later, he told Prothom Alo, “As per the law, Benazir and his family will get no more time from the ACC. An enquiry is underway against his family, regarding the allegations of acquiring illegal wealth beyond the declared income. The commission, if it feels necessary, would file a case against him.”

The ACC summoned Benazir Ahmed, along with his wife and children, for questioning on 28 May. Benazir was asked to appear at the ACC on June 6, while his wife and children on 9 June, to provide their statements regarding the allegations.