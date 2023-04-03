JUST student tortured for 4 hours, rescued unconscious

The provost of the hall, Ashrafuzzaman Zahid, said that two of the three students involved in torture were identified and temporarily expelled from the hall. Further action including permanent expulsion will be taken if the victim files a formal complaint.

Soheb and Salman are associated with BCL politics even though they do not have any posts in BCL. The students said that they are followers of Sohel Rana, president of the University Chhatra League. When asked, Sohel Rana told reporters, "The organisation will not take the responsibility of the misdeed of an individual. Chhatra League never condones extortionists. And they do not hold any posts in BCL.”

Ismail's classmates and other students said, Ismail lives in a hostel at Palbari intersection in Jashore town. Soheb Ali and Salman M. Rahman were demanding a contribution of 200,000 taka from Ismail at various times that he refused to give. Soheb and Salman called Ismail to the dorm yesterday afternoon during class hour. After that, Ismail was tied up and tortured with rods, pipes and belts from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.