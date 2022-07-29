Bangladesh, a country of over 45 million youths

One fourth of the country’s total population is in the 15-29 age group. In numbers, the country’s current youth population is 45.9 million (4 crore and 59 lakh), according to the census report recently published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

But there are question marks over whether the country is utilising this large youth population in a positive manner. In the BBS’s previous labour force survey which was conducted in 2016, the outcome showed that the rate of unemployment is higher amongst university graduates.

In the report, 10 per cent of university graduates were found to be unemployed. Unemployment ratio in the 15-29 age group was 8.7 per cent.