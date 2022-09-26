Continuous mortar shelling from air and ground

The firing along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhyangchhari upazila of Bandarban has intensified further. It has been learned that the freedom aspiring armed group, Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar security forces are locked into a fierce fight at different hills in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Mortar shells and bombs are being fired from the fighter jets all night to diffuse the activities of AA. And during daytime, bullets and mortar shells are being fired continuously from the border outposts. Houses in the 20 villages along the Ghumdhum borders are being shaken up with the sound of mortar shelling.

Although firing in the Rakhine state of Myanmar has been ongoing for two months, it has been severe since Saturday night.