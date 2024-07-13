Internet to remain slow throughout Saturday
Internet will remain slow throughout Saturday as maintenance of the first submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE-4) that connects Bangladesh via Cox’s Bazar is underway at the Singapore end.
Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) said this in a press release on Friday.
It said internet service might be disrupted for 12 hours as circuits connected through SEA-ME-WE-4 will remain partially shut for from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday.
However, internet service will be provided through the second submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE-5) in Kuakata, Patuakhali.
Earlier, internet service providers (ISPs) as well as users experienced slow speed across the country after internet services were disrupted following a breakdown of the country’s second submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE 5) in the wee hours on 20 April. The services resumed in full swing after two months on 28 June.
There is currently a demand of 5,500 gpbs bandwidth in the country. State-owned BSCPLC supplies over 2,500 gpbs bandwidth while private firms provide the rest of the bandwidth through international terrestrial cable.