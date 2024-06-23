Tk 35b embezzlement
Court bars 4 Premier Bank officials from traveling abroad
A court in Dhaka has imposed a ban on four officials of Premier Bank Limited from traveling abroad on allegation of involvement in embezzling about Tk 35 billion.
Dhaka Metropolitan Court's senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order today, Sunday, following a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The four officials facing the ban are -- Md. Shahid Hasan Mallik, additional managing director of the bank and manager of the bank’s Narayanganj’s branch, Mushfikul Alam, vice president, Dipak Kumar Debnath, senior assistant vice president, and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Sarkar.
The ACC is investigating the allegation that the four bank officials along with others allegedly embezzled the money after approving those as loan against 43 suspicious readymade garment factories using the back-to-back LC facility.
The ACC public prosecutor said the agency appealed for travel embargo on those four officials as they were planning to leave the country, and the court granted the appeal.