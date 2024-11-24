Election date to be announced on behalf of chief adviser, rest are personal opinions: Press wing
The date of the next election will be announced on behalf of the interim government’s chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Those who are talking about the elections are their personal opinions, said the chief adviser’s press wing Sunday.
Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir said this in response to a question of a newsperson at a media conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
The newsperson asked that the people want to know when the election is likely to be held as the election commission has been constituted. Already an adviser has told a programme in London that the election is likely to be held in mid-2026. When will the election be actually held?
In response, chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir said that no date has been set for the elections by the chief adviser or his office as of now. He will announce the election date and the announcement will be published on his behalf. Other people who are speaking about this are their personal opinions.
Another deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said at the programme that everyone could give their opinions but the government has formed the election commission following the laws as it is.
Responding to another question, he further said the commission that has been investigating the incidents of enforced disappearances has neither published nor submitted any report to the government. A few days ago several advisers, including the chief adviser, had a meeting with the commission members. They are committed to submit an interim report by mid December. If the government thinks pertinent, it might take action based on that.
He also spoke about the government’s decision to appeal to the Appellate Division challenging the High Court order that restricted the movement of battery-run rickshaws on the city streets within three days.
“The government has decided to appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC order. We hope to get a positive decision from the Supreme Court to this end,” Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the press briefing.
Replying to another question, Azad said the government wants to find a solution through legal procedure whether the battery-run rickshaws can run on the city streets.
Speaking at the press briefing about the harassment of New Age editor Nurul Kabir at Dhaka airport, deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said the ousted government sent a list of people with dissent opinions and politicians to the immigration office, asking the authorities concerned to halt them going abroad and returning home.
He further said the government is aware so that none is harassed in departing and returning home. The long list is manually being updated to prevent passenger harassment at airports.
Speaking about this, the chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said the government will prepare a transparent policy so that no one is harassed while departing airports and returning home.
“In many cases, banks request to halt someone going aboard. In many cases, there are court orders to this end. That’s why the issue will be brought under transparent policy so that all citizens can know that someone cannot go because there is a bank notice (against him or her),” he told a press briefing.