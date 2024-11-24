Election date to be announced on behalf of chief adviser, rest are personal opinions: Press wing

The date of the next election will be announced on behalf of the interim government’s chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Those who are talking about the elections are their personal opinions, said the chief adviser’s press wing Sunday.

Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir said this in response to a question of a newsperson at a media conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The newsperson asked that the people want to know when the election is likely to be held as the election commission has been constituted. Already an adviser has told a programme in London that the election is likely to be held in mid-2026. When will the election be actually held?