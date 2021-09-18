Objections to India's coastal baseline

India has been using a coastal baseline since May 2009 to determine its own maritime boundary. In October 2009, Bangladesh wrote to the Indian foreign ministry, protesting against this baseline. It said that a part of this baseline was in Bangladesh's territory and requested for the error to be amended. In 2014 the international arbitral tribunal gave its verdict, determining the maritime boundary of the two close neighbours, after which Bangladesh requested for the baseline matter to be resolved bilaterally. India, however, did not respond.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter on Friday evening, former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain said both sides had accepted the verdict passed by the international arbitral tribunal in 2014 regarding Bangladesh and India's maritime boundary dispute. There can be no new measures after that verdict, he said.

In a letter sent to the UN secretary general on 13 September, Bangladesh said that the matter became murky when India raised objections with the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in April about Bangladesh's continental shelf issue. India claimed that the baseline used by Bangladesh to determine the continental shelf was part of India's continental shelf. India requested the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf not to take Bangladesh's claim into consideration. After that Bangladesh decided to inform the UN about the efforts made to resolve the matter bilaterally.