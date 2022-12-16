Nation set to celebrate Victory Day

The nation is set to celebrate the Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalees, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 51 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

The programmes marking the 'Victory Day' will include a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.