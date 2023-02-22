Evening News Highlights

This time, Hathuru won’t see me anywhere: Nazmul Hassan
Chandika Hathurusingha has returned as the coach of the Bangladesh Cricket team. His departure from Bangladesh the first time around was anything but amicable. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has left the past in the past and decided to bring him back.
Ex-AL MP lands in jail in rape case
Former Awami-League (AL) lawmaker of Pabna-2 constituency, Khandker Azizul Haque, has been sent to jail in a rape case after judge Shamsunnahar at the women and children repression prevention tribunal-5 in Dhaka passed the order on Wednesday.
Shamima loses appeal over citizenship removal
A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal against the removal of her UK citizenship, with a judge ruling her possible trafficking was insufficient grounds to reinstate her citizenship.
Bangladesh ambassador to Russia summoned: Geopolitics card played
There was no recent precedent of Russia’s foreign ministry summoning an ambassador of Bangladesh to the country. That’s why many people were astounded when Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday carried a report that said Dhaka’s ambassador to Moscow, Kamrul Ahsan, was summoned.
We will analyse the matter: Shahriar Alam
State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam has said the government will examine as to why Bangladesh ambassador to Moscow, Kamrul Ahsan, was summoned. The state minister made the remark while answering queries from newsmen at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.