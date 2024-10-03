BIPSS Policy Café
Need to empower Gen-Z with tools for leadership, innovation, inclusivity
Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised their regular policy café event on 1 October at The Westin, Dhaka. The topic this time was on Bangladesh 2.0: Vision of Gen-Z. The speakers shared their knowledge and perspectives regarding the recent developments and changes in the country. The session was moderated by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), President, BIPSS.
Referring to the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh as the 'Monsoon Revolution', in the opening remarks Shafqat Munir, Senior Research Fellow and Head of BCTR at BIPSS, described this as the first successful movement led by Gen Z. He highlighted the crucial role of students in ousting the former autocratic regime and emphasized the need for a forward-looking mindset to build a new Bangladesh.
Moderator of the event, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, highlighted that over one-third of Bangladesh's population now belongs to Gen Z. He highlighted the 16-year tenure of the previous government, describing it as a prolonged period characterized by autocracy and fascism. Looking ahead, he emphasized the critical need to empower Generation Z with the tools for leadership, innovation, and inclusivity, as they hold the key to shaping a future rooted in transparency, accountability, and sustainable progress. BIPSS has worked with youth for a long time, and have regularly had young guests at the events to ensure that the voices of youth are heard.
Sadique Al Aman, Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Wing, highlighted the suppression faced under the previous regime and noted that private university students, who do not prioritize the BCS examination, joined the movement when public universities were abruptly shut down on 17 July by government order. He envisioned a new Bangladesh built on accountability, transparency, good governance, democracy, and freedom of speech, emphasizing the need for reforms in the electoral system, judiciary, and political culture.
He also stressed the importance of reshaping foreign policy and addressing disparities between public and private universities. He urged the interim government to end mob justice, quoting Che Guevara, “We want peace, but if our rights are invaded, we will fight again.
Nayem Abedin, from the Organizing Wing of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, condemned the previous governments and law enforcement's torture, noting that the BUET student Abrar Fahad's fate might have been different had the July revolution occurred ten years earlier. He attributed the movement’s success to the widespread participation of all groups and emphasized that freedom of speech should not provoke hatred, with all ethnicities deserving the right to life.
He called for greater youth involvement in government projects and policy-making. He urged the interim government to prioritize treatment for injured movement participants, pursue structural and political reforms, focus on technology-oriented education reforms, and ensure the reestablishment of law and order. He also explained the need for a proper election before addressing constitutional reforms.
Nazifa Jannat, Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Wing reflected on the July revolution, highlighting both its significance and its brutality, noting that participants faced the very real threat of death. She described the movement as not only a story of success but also one of trauma. She stressed the importance of creating a global impression of Bangladesh to secure its democratic future, and prioritized reforms in agriculture, social safety, and political literacy. She expressed her hope for the interim government to adopt reliable policies, organize youth-centric conventions, and undertake constitutional reforms.
During the interactive session, the attendees, including journalists, academicians, students, representatives from various organizations, and ambassadors, engaged in a robust discussion on key issues such as ensuring the rule of law, constitutional amendments, safeguarding national security, and upholding sovereignty. They also addressed the critical need to strengthen the economy, manage political instability, and combat the growing commercialization of education.
General Muniruzzaman brought the session to a close by remarking, "The future belongs to Gen-Z," underlining the importance of collaborative efforts to secure a prosperous and stable future for Bangladesh.