Need to empower Gen-Z with tools for leadership, innovation, inclusivity

Moderator of the event, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, highlighted that over one-third of Bangladesh's population now belongs to Gen Z. He highlighted the 16-year tenure of the previous government, describing it as a prolonged period characterized by autocracy and fascism. Looking ahead, he emphasized the critical need to empower Generation Z with the tools for leadership, innovation, and inclusivity, as they hold the key to shaping a future rooted in transparency, accountability, and sustainable progress. BIPSS has worked with youth for a long time, and have regularly had young guests at the events to ensure that the voices of youth are heard.

Sadique Al Aman, Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Wing, highlighted the suppression faced under the previous regime and noted that private university students, who do not prioritize the BCS examination, joined the movement when public universities were abruptly shut down on 17 July by government order. He envisioned a new Bangladesh built on accountability, transparency, good governance, democracy, and freedom of speech, emphasizing the need for reforms in the electoral system, judiciary, and political culture.

He also stressed the importance of reshaping foreign policy and addressing disparities between public and private universities. He urged the interim government to end mob justice, quoting Che Guevara, “We want peace, but if our rights are invaded, we will fight again.