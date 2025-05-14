Storm, thunder showers forecast in 6 districts by 8pm

Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in some places, says a press release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

in the press release issued at around 3:30pm, the BMD said rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Munshiganj, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Feni, Lakshmipur and Noakhali districts between 3:45pm and 8:00pm.