Storm, thunder showers forecast in 6 districts by 8pm
Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in some places, says a press release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
in the press release issued at around 3:30pm, the BMD said rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Munshiganj, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Feni, Lakshmipur and Noakhali districts between 3:45pm and 8:00pm.
Issuing this warning today, Wednesday, the BMD stated that there is a risk of thunderstorms in some areas of six districts in the country. People have been advised not to go outside during this time. The BMD has further said that after hearing the last rumble of thunder among multiple thunderclaps, one should remain indoors for at least half an hour.
Around 3:00pm today, rain or thundershowers occurred in at least nine districts of the country, including the capital, Dhaka.