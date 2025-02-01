Swechchhasebok Dal leader killed in Cumilla factional clash

A Swechchhasebok Dal leader was killed in a clash between two BNP factions in Cumilla's Nangalkot upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Selim Bhuiyan, president of the Heshakhal Union unit of Swechchhasebok Dal.

The fatal clash occurred at Bangadda Bazar in the upazila around 3:00pm.

According to locals, there was a long-standing rivalry between two BNP factions, one led by former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan and the other by BNP upazila president Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan.