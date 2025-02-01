Swechchhasebok Dal leader killed in Cumilla factional clash
A Swechchhasebok Dal leader was killed in a clash between two BNP factions in Cumilla's Nangalkot upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Selim Bhuiyan, president of the Heshakhal Union unit of Swechchhasebok Dal.
The fatal clash occurred at Bangadda Bazar in the upazila around 3:00pm.
According to locals, there was a long-standing rivalry between two BNP factions, one led by former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan and the other by BNP upazila president Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan.
A rally organised by Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan was scheduled to take place in the Bangadda area on Saturday. During this time, supporters of former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan, who were passing through the area in a convoy, clashed with the other group, resulting in Selim Bhuiyan's death.
AK Fazlul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nangalkot police station, confirmed that one person was killed in the fight. "His body is at the hospital now," he added.
Meanwhile, former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan claimed that the deceased, Selim Bhuiyan, was one of his followers.