"Media has key role to play in upcoming election in Bangladesh"

Muniruzzaman stated the importance of media in a democratic society, especially in the case of Bangladesh where the national election is not far away, the media will play a major role.

In such circumstances, overcoming the challenges of the freedom of media in the democratic society is a significant issue.

Ayesha Kabir asserted that in a country where the parliament is not very strong, the media plays a very important role to get the voice of the people heard.

In the context of Bangladesh, she said, an active role of media is necessary but often it faces obstacles by political entities, corporate, or even by the foreign entities which must be avoided to ensure a vibrant democratic society.

According to Shahriar Feroze, the media is supposed to ensure the meaningful participation of the people in democracy.

But the challenges and restrictions that the media faces from the government and the other entities have an adverse effect which threatens a democratic society, he said.

In response to the question about how media influences people's decision-making, Ayesha Kabir highlighted that mass people get the idea of what is going on around them by the information and the analysis provided by the media.

But social media, in this case, plays both a positive and negative role, she said.