The ongoing countrywide Covid-19 restrictions will also be in force on 12-13 April.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said this during a regular briefing on Sunday.

The weeklong countrywide Covid-19 restrictions ends Sunday and an all-out lockdown is likely to be imposed for a week from 14 April. There have been discussions on what will happen during this slot of two days.

The senior minister clarified it on Saturday.