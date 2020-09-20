Onion price decreases as Indian trucks start entering Bangladesh

The price of onions in wholesale and local markets is on the decline as Indian trucks carrying onions have started entering Bangladesh through different land ports. According to media reports, India will export 25,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh. This has also played a role in cooling down the market. Traders said the price may down further today (Sunday).

Local onions sold at Tk 65 per kg at Shyambazar wholesale market in the capital this morning while the price of the Indian variety was Tk 50.

Mohammad Majed, a wholesale trader at Shyambazar, said that the price local onions was Tk 65-70 per kg on Saturday. But he sold those at Tk 65 this morning. “The price is declining.”