Only around 76,000 students get Covid shots

Mustak Ahmed
Dhaka
At least 72,257 public university students and 3,662 medical students received the first shot, and around 2,000 got the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday, while more than 35,000 students of the public universities and medical colleges were still waiting for their first turn, authorities concerned said.

As of 31 May, the authorities of the public universities and medical colleges shared list of more than 110,000 resident students with the health service directorate (DGHS) database to bring the students under the vaccination drive. However, the number of total students, including the non-resident ones, of the 38 prioritised institutions is more than 300,000.

There are still more than 2.9 million students of 2,260 colleges under the National University and around 200,000 of seven colleges affiliated to the University of Dhaka, left out of the vaccination campaign.

As the majority of students are still waiting for their turn, reopening of the higher educational institutions is being delayed.

The government ordered closure of all educational institutions from 17 March 2020, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. According to the latest government circular, closure of the secondary and higher secondary institutions has been extended to 31 August.

On Sunday, the secondary and higher education directorate (DSHE) instructed heads of educational institution to ensure inoculation of the teachers, staff and students above 18 years of age.

A senior official of the National University recently told Prothom Alo that the university authorities were making a list of students who had NID (national identity cards). The officer said around one million students were enlisted already and the list would be sent to the DGHS soon.

UGC member Afroza Begum on Sunday told Prothom Alo, “The list of students in DGHS database is being updated regularly. Students are also getting the jabs. However, there is no instruction by the education ministry regarding reopening of the universities.”

