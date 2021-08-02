Only around 76,000 students get Covid shots

At least 72,257 public university students and 3,662 medical students received the first shot, and around 2,000 got the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday, while more than 35,000 students of the public universities and medical colleges were still waiting for their first turn, authorities concerned said.

As of 31 May, the authorities of the public universities and medical colleges shared list of more than 110,000 resident students with the health service directorate (DGHS) database to bring the students under the vaccination drive. However, the number of total students, including the non-resident ones, of the 38 prioritised institutions is more than 300,000.