Serve people with devotion, change their fate: PM Hasina

UNB
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked a team of the newly appointed public servants to devote themselves for changing the life of the people.

“All have to indulge with patriotism, you have to devote yourselves to change the fate of the people of the country,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th law and administration training courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in capital’s Shahbag area.

She also directed them to identify themselves as “the servants of the public.

“I want that you will serve the people aiming to advance the country towards development,” she said.

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, senior secretary of the ministry KM Ali Azam and Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy rector Mominur Rashid Amin also spoke at the programme.

Farhana Nasrin of the 126th batch, Mohammad Mozammel Huq Chowdhury of the 125th batch and Tania Tabassum of the 124th batch also shared their feelings.

The Prime Minister also distributed certificates and awards among 103 trainees of the 124th, 125th and 126th law and administration training courses.

Earlier, she unveiled the plaque of Bangabandhu Study Centre there and visited it. She also unveiled the wrap of a compilation book containing her speeches at the Academy.

A video documentary on Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy was also screened.

Later, she witnessed cultural programme performed by the trainees.

