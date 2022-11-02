Serve people with devotion, change their fate: PM Hasina

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, senior secretary of the ministry KM Ali Azam and Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy rector Mominur Rashid Amin also spoke at the programme.
Farhana Nasrin of the 126th batch, Mohammad Mozammel Huq Chowdhury of the 125th batch and Tania Tabassum of the 124th batch also shared their feelings.
The Prime Minister also distributed certificates and awards among 103 trainees of the 124th, 125th and 126th law and administration training courses.
Earlier, she unveiled the plaque of Bangabandhu Study Centre there and visited it. She also unveiled the wrap of a compilation book containing her speeches at the Academy.
A video documentary on Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy was also screened.
Later, she witnessed cultural programme performed by the trainees.