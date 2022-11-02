Serve people with devotion, change their fate: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked a team of the newly appointed public servants to devote themselves for changing the life of the people.

“All have to indulge with patriotism, you have to devote yourselves to change the fate of the people of the country,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th law and administration training courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in capital’s Shahbag area.

She also directed them to identify themselves as “the servants of the public.

“I want that you will serve the people aiming to advance the country towards development,” she said.