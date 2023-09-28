Dengue vaccine first successful test in Bangladesh, effective on all four types

For the first time in Bangladesh, tests for dengue vaccine has been carried out successfully. Researchers of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (icddr,b) and the Vermont University's Larner College of Medicine in the US successfully completed these tests. News of this success appeared in the international journal Lancet on Wednesday.

This vaccine has been named TV-005 (Tetravelent). One of the icddr,b scientists involved in the research, Mohammad Shafiul Alam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said this is a hope-inspiring matter. With the extensive spread of dengue in the country, this is good news.