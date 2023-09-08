Sacked DAG Imran Returns home from US embassy

After seeking shelter at the US embassy in Dhaka, sacked deputy attorney general (DAG) Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has returned home this evening, upon receiving an assurance that he will not be harmed.
He, along with his family members, went to the embassy in the afternoon and left there at around 6:45 pm, said Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Gulshan division).
According to newspersons staying in the area, a vehicle went to the embassy at 6:38 pm and left the premises later, with Imran Ahmed and his family members on board.
In a conversation with Prothom Alo at 8:30 pm, the former DAG said they were heading towards home with a police escort. He sought refuge at the embassy due to fear of arrest following a statement by the law minister.
However, he was returning home upon assurance that he will not be harmed, the DAG added.
Asked about the issue soon after his arrival at the embassy, US embassy spokesperson, Bryan Schiller, declined to make any comment, saying, “We don’t have any information right now to provide you.”
Imran Ahmed came into the spotlight after he had told the media on the High Court premises on Monday that Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person, and his honor is being disregarded through judicial harassment.
He also disclosed that the attorney general's office is preparing a statement condemning world leaders for their call to stop harassment of Dr Yunus, and he will not sign the statement.
On Thursday, he was dismissed from the position. The law ministry issued a notification in this regard, saying the dismissal was made in accordance with an order issued by the president.