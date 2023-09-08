Don’t know whether Hasina-Modi talked about election in Tête-à-tête: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said there was no discussion on the upcoming parliament election in Bangladesh during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
He, however, later said, “But I don’t know whether the matter was discussed in the Tête-à-tête of the two leaders.”
The foreign minister was speaking to the media at a hotel in New Delhi on Friday night after a summit meeting of the two neighbouring countries.
The meeting between the two leaders was held at the official residence of the Indian prime minister in the afternoon.
Foreign minister Momen also stated that the meeting was fruitful. The two prime ministers agreed to take the existing profound relation between Bangladesh and India further ahead. The Indian prime minister put emphasis on discussion to resolve the pending issues.
The foreign minister also said three memorandum of understanding (MoU) were signed between the two countries for facilitating smooth taka-rupee transactions, research in the agro sector and cultural exchange.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought cooperation from India in repatriation of Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh, he added.
Besides, the two prime ministers expressed content over the prevailing deep ties between Bangladesh and India and agreed to take effective steps to advance the relationship further.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that there has been noticeable progress in different areas of interest between the two countries, since her previous trip to India from 4 to 8 September last year. The two prime ministers hailed the advancement.
Prime minister Hasina informed her Indian counterpart about the success stories and achievements of Bangladesh, while the latter praised her stewardship. At the same time, he thanked Sheikh Hasina for her contribution in ensuring a peaceful environment in the north-eastern region of India.
The minister said Indian prime minister put emphasis on resolving the outstanding bilateral issues through talks.
AK Momen said, “You all know that India is our second largest trade partner. Honorable prime minister requested the government of India to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities from India. Both prime ministers agreed to accelerate ongoing efforts and activities to enhance our bilateral and regional connectivity with India, including rail and road connectivity,” he said.