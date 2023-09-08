Sheikh Hasina-Modi meeting held in India

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The meeting took place on Friday evening at Narendra Modi's official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
The Indian PM in a tweet described his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina as productive.
“Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” he tweeted, uploading the images of the meeting.
Sheikh Hasina on Friday went to New Delhi on a three-visit to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi at the Indian PM Modi.
Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana is accompanying her elder sister Hasina during the visit.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:40 pm local time (1:10 pm BD time).
A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the Bangladesh prime minister. She was received by Indian minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh. A cultural team also performed a welcome dance at the airport.
Western countries have been vocal centering the next general election in Bangladesh. The US and some other Western countries have exerted pressure on the current government over the election, leaving India somewhat worried as the country thinks ‘unwarranted pressure’ is not good for ‘political and social stability’ of this region.
Due to such a situation, Sheikh Hasina’s meeting with Narendra Modi created an added interest in the political arena of the country.