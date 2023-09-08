Sheikh Hasina-Modi meeting held in India

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The meeting took place on Friday evening at Narendra Modi's official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The Indian PM in a tweet described his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina as productive.

“Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” he tweeted, uploading the images of the meeting.