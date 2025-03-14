Former DU VC Arefin Siddique passes away

Former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique passed away on Thursday night. He was 72.

He breathed his last at 10:45 pm while undergoing treatment at the neurosurgery department of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, said his brother Saifullah Siddique.

Dr Siddique's namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhanmondi Idgah Mosque after the Jumma prayers on Friday. Later, he will be buried beside his parents at Azimpur Graveyard.