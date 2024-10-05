Reform commissions likely to start operations Sunday
Although the notification regarding the five of the six reform commissions have been issued, they could not start their work within the stipulated time. The five committees are likely to start operations from Sunday.
The constitution commission gazette awaiting notification. The six commissions were supposed to start work from 1 October, as per the government announcement.
Meanwhile, the commissions are yet to get any specific office. However, several commission chiefs said they wanted to start in full swing from Sunday without any delay as they have a 90-day deadline to submit the report with recommendations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Badiul Alam Majumdar, chief of the reform commission on electoral affairs, said he started the preliminary works right after taking charge. Now that the full commission has been formed, he will start the work in full swing.
The other commissions are also preparing to start from tomorrow, Sunday.
Anti-corruption reform commission chief Iftekharuzzaman said official notification regarding the commission was issued on Thursday. He has been in touch with the other members of the commission since then.
In his speech to the nation on 11 September, chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus announced the formation of six commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, the constitution, and the anti-corruption efforts.
Five of these commissions, except the reform commission on constitution, were officially formed on Thursday through a notification.
Initially, the government announced senior lawyer Shahdin Malik as the chief of the constitution reform commission. However, the government made a change later and announced Ali Reaz as the chief of the commission. The notification regarding the reform commission on constitution will be announced within a day or two, government sources said.
All the six commissions will have representatives from the students.