Reform commissions likely to start operations Sunday

Although the notification regarding the five of the six reform commissions have been issued, they could not start their work within the stipulated time. The five committees are likely to start operations from Sunday.

The constitution commission gazette awaiting notification. The six commissions were supposed to start work from 1 October, as per the government announcement.

Meanwhile, the commissions are yet to get any specific office. However, several commission chiefs said they wanted to start in full swing from Sunday without any delay as they have a 90-day deadline to submit the report with recommendations.