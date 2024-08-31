Flood
Death toll climbs to 59, over 5.4 million affected
The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has risen to 59 with five more deaths till Saturday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Feni while one from Noakhali district.
So far, the floods have claimed 14 lives in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 23 in Feni, nine in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.
Among them, 41 were male, 6 female and 12 children.
Besides, 696,995 families have been stranded in 68 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts- Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.
Moreover, 5,457,702 people have been affected in 504 municipalities or unions of the 11 districts.
According to the ministry, the flood situation is stable in Chattogram, Habiganj, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar and Khagrachari districts while it is improving in Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts.
Meanwhile, at least 393,305 people have taken shelter in 3,928 shelter centres while 36,139 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry.
A total of 519 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.
So far, a sum of Tk 45.2 million (Tk 4.52 crore) has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts while 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packets of dry and other foods with baby foods and fodder worth Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh) each were allocated, said the ministry.
As the flood situation has improved in different parts of the country, some people, who have taken shelter in shelter centres have started to return to their homes.
The road communications have started to improve in some flood-hit areas while the authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary steps to control the outbreak of water-borne diseases after recession of flood water.