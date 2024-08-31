Death toll climbs to 59, over 5.4 million affected

The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has risen to 59 with five more deaths till Saturday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Feni while one from Noakhali district.

So far, the floods have claimed 14 lives in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 23 in Feni, nine in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.