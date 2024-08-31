New proposals from Bangladesh on flood control could be considered: India

New proposals from Bangladesh to prevent floods originating from common rivers could be considered. Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made this indication at the weekly briefing on Friday.

In recent times, India has been blamed by many for the devastating floods in Bangladesh. There have been several anti-India campaigns on social media in Bangladesh over this.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, met Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on 22 August. During the meeting, Dr Yunus made some proposals about tackling the prevailing flood situation and also about water sharing.

He proposed to adopt the same mechanism, which is the basis of the understanding between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) over border management, in the case of water-sharing management and initiatives to handle the flood situation.