Flood: Death toll climbs to 52, over 5.4 million people affected

The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has climbed to 52 with 21 more deaths reported in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali and Moulvibazar districts till Thursday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Among the deceased, 14 people died in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 17 in Feni, eight in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.