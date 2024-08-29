Flood: Death toll climbs to 52, over 5.4 million people affected
The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has climbed to 52 with 21 more deaths reported in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali and Moulvibazar districts till Thursday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
Among the deceased, 14 people died in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 17 in Feni, eight in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.
Besides, a total of 1,072,579 families have been stranded in 68 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.
Moreover, as many as 5,480,463 people have been affected in 492 municipalities or unions of the 11 districts. One people still remain missing in Moulvibazar district.
Meanwhile, at least 502,501 people have taken shelter in 3,403 shelter centres while 36,448 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry. A total of 595 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.
So far, a sum of Tk 45.2 million (Tk 4.52 crore) has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts while 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 pieces of dry foods or other foods and baby foods and fodder worth Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh) each were allocated, said the ministry.